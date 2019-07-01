Samsung Galaxy A90 expected to launch soon; camera details leaked

Samsung Galaxy A90 is creating buzzes even before its release. The launch date of the phone is yet to be announced by the South Korean smartphone manufacturer but the new leak from popular tipster Onleaks has revealed a lot of details about its camera.

As per the latest leaks, Samsung Galaxy A90 will not come with Galaxy A80 like sliding same. Buzz is that the Galaxy A90 series will include two smartphones - one with model number SM-A905 while the second one with model number SM-A908. The series is said to include Galaxy A90 and the second one is expected to be a Pro version. Both the Samsung Galaxy A90 series phones are said to come with Snapdragon 855.

The SM-A905 aka Galaxy A90 is expected to include a camera system of 48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP while the SM-A908 is expected to include 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP camera system on the back panel.

Samsung has not officially announced the launch of Samsung Galaxy A90 series yet.