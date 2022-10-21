Reliance JioBook budget Android laptop launched in India, available at Rs 13,299 in Diwali sale

Reliance JioBook

Reliance has finally launched its much awaited budget Android laptop, the JioBook for the public as a Diwali gift. The new entry-level laptop is aimed for students and educators and during the festive sale, buyers can buy the new Reliance JioBook laptop for as low as Rs 13,299. After showcasing the new JioBook laptop at the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022), the company has listed the new laptop Reliance Digital websites. Until now, the JioBook was only available for government officials through Government e-Marketplace (GEM).

JioBook price and availability

Reliance JioBook is currently available for purchase via Reliance Digital store. The laptop is priced at Rs 15,799 but during the Diwali sale, buyers can get up to Rs 2,500 discount when paying via credit cards of most major banks.

JioBook specifications

JioBook features a plastic body with ‘Jio’ logo in the lid. The laptop sports a 11.6-inch HD display with a 1366×768 pixels resolution and thick bezels. The laptop is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It gets 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage that can be expanded via microSD card.

The JioBook runs the brand's own Android based operating system called the JioOS that gets apps like Microsoft Ad browser and Jio Cloud PC. The device also gets a HD webcam.

In terms of connectivity, the new JioBook comes with support for 4G, USB-A 2.0 port, a USB-A 3.0 port, an HDMI port, WiFi ac, and Bluetooth 5.0. The laptop is backed by a 55.1 to 60 AH battery that is expected to last up to 8 hours on a single charge. The device also gets dual speaker setup and dual integrated mic.