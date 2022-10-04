Redmi Pad launching in India today: How to watch it live, what to expect

Redmi Pad

Redmi Pad will be launched in India today (October 4) at 12 noon and the launch event of the new Redmi tablet will be livestreamed for viewers across the country. The new Redmi Pad is Xiaomi’s first budget-mid range tablet in India and it is also making its global debut today. Xiaomi launches its budget products under the Redmi brand and in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Redmi products have received a great response. Although Xiaomi has just teased the new Redmi Pad via a few images, most of the specifications about the new tablet have been leaked online. To catch the live action from the Redmi Pad India launch, you can watch the livestream of the launch event here.

The Right Choice for Entertainment, Gaming, Browsing, and E-Learning - Redmi Pad is all set to launch. Be a part of the conversation by using #RedmiPad #TheRightChoice #DiwaliWithMi https://t.co/HOny8YGblv — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) October 3, 2022

Redmi Pad rumoured specifications

As mentioned above, the Redmi Pad will most likely be an affordable offering from Xiaomi. The Redmi Pad is said to feature a 10.6-inch 2K display. The display is said to have 90Hz of refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the tablet is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

When it comes to camera, the Redmi Pad is rumoured to get an 8MP camera at the rear and a 8MP selfie camera at the front. The tablet is said to be backed by a 8,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

The tablet will feature a unibody design and it will get support for Dolby Atmos. The device will get a USB-C charging port and microSD card slot to expand the storage.