Redmi Pad launched in India at Rs 12,999: Bank offers, specs and more of Xiaomi’s new tablet

Redmi Pad will be available in three colour options - Moonlight Silver, Graphite Grey, and Mint Green

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

Redmi Pad

Redmi Pad has been launched in India by Xiaomi today at a starting price of Rs 12,999. The new Redmi Pad is Xiaomi’s first budget-mid range tablet in India. The tablet has also made its global debut today. The company claims that the Redmi Pad is ‘The RIght Choice’ for entertainment, gaming, browsing and e-learning, and by looking at the specifications and the price that it is offered in, the claims seems to be true. The Redmi Tab is powered by a MediaTek chipset and it is backed by a 8,000mAh battery. Here’s everything you need to know about Xiaomi's latest Redmi Pad.

Redmi Pad price and availability

The Redmi Pad will go on sale in India from October 5. The new tablet will be available in three RAM and storage configurations - 3GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999. As a part of introductory offer, buyers will be able to get the new Redmi Pad variants at Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. The compnay will also offer 10% bank discount on teh Redmi Pad bringing the value down to Rs11,700, Rs 13,500, and Rs 15,300. The Redmi Pad will be available in three colour options - Moonlight Silver, Graphite Grey, and Mint Green. 

Redmi Pad specifications

Redmi Pad features a 10.6-inch 2K display. The display comes with 90Hz of refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

When it comes to camera, the Redmi Pad gets an 8MP camera at the rear and a 8MP selfie camera at the front. The tablet is backed by a 8,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The tablet features a unibody design and it gets quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. The device also gets a microSD card slot to expand the storage. The Redmi Pad runs Android 12 based MIUI 13 for Pad out of the box.

