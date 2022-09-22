Panasonic launches new range of smart washing machines, price starts at Rs 19,690

Panasonic smart washing machines

Panasonic has launched a new line-up of smart washing machines this festive season. Powered by Panasonic’s connected living platform – Miraie, the new range of top-load smart washing machines come with smart features along with premium design. The new models come in multiple capacities ranging from 6.5 kg, 7kg to 8 kg starting at Rs 19,690, and are available at all Panasonic brand shops, large format retail outlets across the country, and online platform Amazon.

The new Panasonic smart washing machines come with Econavi sensors that automatically selects optimal setting for wash cycle and helps save upto 20% water and 20% electricity consumption. The machines also offer expert wash recommendations based on cloth types, color, dirt level and stains. It allows users to select from a list of 50+ stains to receive specific pre-treatment suggestions for best washing result.

Miraie app allows users to manage e-warranties and receive regular notifications about service requests, track your energy and water consumption for each wash cycle. You can also get regular local weather based alerts on your smartphone to plan your laundry and regular maintenance alerts for tub, lint filter, and input valve cleaning.

Panasonic’s new range of smart washing machines can also be operated via voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant.