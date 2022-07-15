Oppo Pad Air tablet, Enco X2 TWS earbuds to launch alongside Oppo Reno 8 series, see details

Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco X2, Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Pad Air tablet and Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds will be launched in India alongside the Oppo Reno 8 series smartphones in India on July 18, the company has confirmed. The Oppo Pad Air will be the first ever tablet from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer in India and the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds are successor to the Oppo Enco X earbuds. The new Oppo devices will be launched on July 18 at 6:00 pm IST. The Oppo Reno 8 series is said to get two smartphones - Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. You can read about smartphones by clicking at this link and here is everything we know about the upcoming Oppo Pad Air tablet and Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds.

Oppo Pad Air tablet

The Oppo Pad Air tablet is powered by a 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with AI System Booster 2.1. The tablet features a thin body and Sunset Dune 3D texture, and proprietary Oppo Glow to provide a fingerprint-proof, scratch-free cover. The tablet carries the category-first TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light eye comfort certification.

The Pad Air runs on ColorOS 12 for tablets. It supports several new features such as multi-device connection, two-finger split-screen to view multiple apps at the same time, dual windows that lets users independently display two levels of pages of the same app on the same screen and four-finger floating window.

Additionally, users can get a Smart Stylus Pen designed by Oppo with the tablet. It supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds

These Oppo X2 TWS are a successor to the Enco X true wireless earbuds. It comes with a segment-first Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording where users can record and playback audio efficiently. It also sports the next-generation Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system co-developed with Nordic audio giant Dynaudio. The Enco X2 supports 45dB depth and 4000Hz width active noise cancellation.