OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro launched in India at Rs 32,999: Features, availability and more

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro

OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus TV Y series 50 Y1S Pro smart TV in India today (June 7). The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro has been introduced as a new screen size variant in addition to the OnePlus TV Y Series 43 Y1S Pro which was launched earlier this year. The new TV comes with OxygenPlay 2.0 and runs on Android TV 10.0 platform that allows users to use Google Assistant function embedded into the Android TV to control their device.

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV: Price and availability

Priced at INR 32,999, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro is available on Amazon.in, as well as OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and the major offline partner stores from July 7 onwards. Axis Bank customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 3000 upon purchase of the new OnePlus TVs. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI offers up to 9 months for the same across major bank transactions on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in, and can similarly avail the same on Axis Bank transactions upon purchase of new OnePlus TVs in offline stores.

Amazon customers can further gain a complimentary Amazon Prime subscription of 12 months upon purchase of the new OnePlus TV on Amazon.in. These offers are applicable across Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and other offline partner stores.

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV specifications

The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV features a 50-inch 4K UHD display along with HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format support. It runs Android TV 10.0 that allows users to access all the Android apps right in their TV. Users can use the Google Assistant function embedded into the Android TV to control their OnePlus TVs.



Furthermore, the new OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro also includes the Kids Mode feature, which will allow children to enjoy healthy content while also allowing parents to monitor and regulate the content their children view.

OnePlus Watch users can use the smartwatch to turn on and off their OnePlus TV once they have connected with a single click. When the OnePlus Watch senses that the user has fallen asleep, the Smart Sleep Control feature will switch off the OnePlus TV immediately. Users can also use a click on their wrist to browse through content, manage the TV volume, and change other settings.



In addition to the features listed above, users of the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro can use the OnePlus Connect 2.0 to connect their smartphone to their OnePlus TV. The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro also gets two full-range speakers with a total output of 24W and support for Dolby Audio.