OnePlus Nord Watch specification officially revealed ahead of launch

OnePlus Nord Watch

OnePlus has officially revealed the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch ahead of launch. As revealed so far, the Nord Watch will boast a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen, with 500 nits peak brightness and 368x448 pixels resolution. The display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate promising swift responses. Further, the Nord Watch will also come packed with over 100+ online customisable Watch Faces.

OnePlus has also announced that the Nord Watch would feature over 105 sports modes which not only encompasses the essential modes like indoor and outdoor walking, and running but also feature exciting modes like yoga, cricket, and many more to keep up with the dynamic/active lifestyle of the consumers on-the-go.

As per tipster Mukul Sharma, the OnePlus Nord Watch will be offered in two colour options - Deep Blue and Midnight Black. OnePlus claims the Nord Watch will bolster OnePlus Nord’s hold within the wearables segment and aims to make the signature OnePlus technology accessible to a wider set of audience. Prior to the OnePlus Nord Watch, Nord also entered into the entry-level hearable segment with the launch of OnePlus Nord Buds, Nord Buds CE and Nord wired earphones.