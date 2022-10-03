OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India at Rs 4,999: Bank offers, specifications and more

OnePlus Nord Watch

OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus Nord Watch, the first wearable under the Nord category in India today (October 3). The new OnePlus Nord Watch joins the Nord Buds and Nord Buds CE in the affordable range of accessories. Made from waterproof and weatherproof material, the OnePlus Nord Watch is equipped with a dedicated health and fitness tracker, and a battery that can last up to 10 days. Here’s everything you need to know about the new OnePlus Nord Watch.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Price, offers and availability

The OnePlus Nord Watch is priced at Rs 4,999 and it is available for purchase via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores. The Nord Watch will be available on Amazon from October 4th from 12noon onwards.

Axis Bank card holders can avail a special discount Rs 500 discount on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores. From October 4th, ICICI Bank card holders can avail an additional discount of Rs 500 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores

OnePlus Nord Watch specifications

The OnePlus Nord Watch comes with a 4.52cm (1.78-inch) AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and HD resolution. It gets 500 nits of peak brightness. The OnePlus Nord Watch can be paired to your smartphone through the N Health app which allows you to track your overall state of health and monitor daily activities such as step counting, calorie measurement, and sleep quality. The Nord Watch is equipped with 105 fitness modes. It also automatically logs in to your steps when you go for a run or a walk.

The OnePlus Nord Watch generates a personal health summary in less than two minutes, ably displaying your heart rate, stress levels, and oxygen saturation (SpO2). For women, the watch helps predict your monthly menstrual cycle with a built-in algorithm.

The OnePlus Nord Watch comes with a sturdy metal frame and you can match your daily style with over 100 wallpapers available through the N Health app.

As per the company, the OnePlus Nord Watch features a 230mAh battery that lasts up to 10 days of usage or 30 days of standby time. OnePlus claims that the watch has passed 168 hours of burn-in testing and comes with buttons that have been tried over 200,000 times. There is also great power in its watch strap as it can take tension up to a weight of 8 kilograms. It comes in Midnight Black and Deep Blue and is compatible with Android 6.0 and iOS 11 and above.