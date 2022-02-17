OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to be launched TODAY – Know expected price, colours and features

The price, colours, and features of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G have been leaked ahead of its launch, which is scheduled for today.

OnePlus is all set to launch its newest smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, today, and the new phone is set to feature a bunch of improvements as compared to its predecessor, OnePlus Nord CE. Ahead of its launch, you can check out the expected features and price of the phone.

OnePlus had already confirmed earlier that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will have a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, and will be launched in two colours. Further, several details of the smartphone have been leaked, and the estimations of the price have also been made.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G expected price

According to various tech websites and leaks, the price of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India is expected to start at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone can cost around Rs 25,999.

When it comes to colours, the OnePlus had already announced that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will come out in two colours. As per leaks, it is expected that the colours could be Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror. The phone is expected to go on sale this week.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G expected features

As per media reports, it is expected that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will have a 6.3 inch AMOLED display that supports Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ certified and 90Hz refresh rate. The display is also expected to have Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

It is also expected to have a triple rear camera, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is expected to be of 16 megapixels, and the battery is expected to be about 4500mAh, with a fast charge feature as well.