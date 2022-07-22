OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds confirmed to launch in India soon

OnePlus Nord Buds CE

OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds will be launched in India soon, the company has confirmed. As per the company, the Nord Buds CE will bolster Nord’s hold within the entry-level TWS segment. Earlier this year, OnePlus Nord forayed into the entry-level TWS segment with the launch of OnePlus Nord Buds. The upcoming TWS earbuds are said to be the watered down version of the OnePlus Nord Buds as OnePlus devices with the ‘CE’ moniker are usually affordable than the other products offered by the company. As of now, OnePlus has not revealed any specifications of the OnePlus Nord Buds CE but the TWS earbuds were recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site, revealing few details.

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds that were spotted on Bluetooth SIG website had the model number E506A. According to a report by MySmartPrice, OnePlus Nord Buds CE will support Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and run software labeled as X21E2_07_A.1.0.0.

This week, OnePlus also announced that it will launch its second global flagship smartphone of 2022 – the OnePlus 10T 5G along with OxygenOS 13 at an in-person launch in New York City on August 3rd, 2022. The OnePlus 10T is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile chipset that’s all about offering you more power with less power consumption to improve overall efficiency.