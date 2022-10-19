Search icon
Nothing Ear (Stick) new details, image revealed ahead of October 26 launch

Nothing will fully reveal the Ear (stick) specifications, during an event on 26 October, 7:30 pm IST on nothing.tech.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 01:41 PM IST

Nothing Ear (Stick)

Nothing has officially revealed the design of the upcoming Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds ahead of the launch on October 26. In a new post on Twitter, the Carl Pei led UK-based consumer based firm has confirmed how the Nothing Ear (Stick) will look like. The brand also claims that the Ear (Stick) is designed to be worn all day long and the earbuds have been tested on over 100 pairs of ears for enhanced comfort. As revealed by the company, the upcoming earbuds weigh just 4.4 grams.

Nothing Ear (Stick) features a half-in-ear design and stick similar to the Nothing ear (1) that was launched by the company last year. According to the FCC certification website, the upcoming earbuds will be backed by a 350mAh battery case and each earbud will draw its juice from 36mAh battery.

Nothing will fully reveal the Ear (stick) specifications, during an event on 26 October, 7:30 pm IST on nothing.tech. Ear (stick) are half in-ear true wireless earbuds that balances supreme comfort with exceptional sound, made not to be felt when in use. As per the company, the earbuds are feather-light with an ergonomic design.

As per the reports, the Nothing Ear (stick) will be quite affordable and may also miss out on active noise cancellation (ANC) features. For those who are unaware, the Nothing Ear (stick) will be the second product from the company this year after Nothing Phone (1) that is one of the most talked about products of 2022.

