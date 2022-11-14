Nothing Ear (Stick) India sale begins today, limited earbuds available via Flipkart

Nothing Ear (Stick)

Nothing Ear (Stick) India sale begins today (November 14) as the company is selling a limited number of new TWS earbuds via Flipkart. Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds made its global debut last month and are already available for purchase in several markets including US, UK and Europe. The unique Ear (Stick) earbuds will go on official sale in India from November 17 but few lucky buyers will be able to order the new Nothing earbuds today. Nothing India vice president and general manager Manu Sharma has also announced that buyers who already own a Nothing product such as Phone (1) and Ear (1), will get Rs 1,000 off on the new Nothing Ear (Stick). For those who don’t know, the Nothing Ear (Stick) is priced at Rs 8,499 in India and after the discount, it will be available at Rs 7,499.

As per the company, the Nothing Ear (Stick) is the company’s most advanced audio product till date. The earbuds come with a unique charging case that looks similar to a lipstick. The case needs to be twister to get the earbuds out. The overall design of the product reflects the brand’s philosophy of transparency. Nothing claims that the earbuds have been tested on more than 100 pairs of ears and each earbud weighs just 4.4 grams.

The Nothing Ear (Stick) features a custom 12.5mm dynamic driver. The hearing experience of the new Nothing earbuds can be tuned via the equaliser curve to optimum level.

Nothing Ear (Stick) are claimed to last for up to 7 hours on a single charge and with the charging case, the earbuds are said to last up to 29 hours. The Ear (Stick) is said to provide 2 hours of playback in 10 minutes of charging. In terms of features, the Nothing Ear (Stick) gets the exact same features as the Nothing Ear (1) but it misses out on ANC.