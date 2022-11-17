Nothing Ear (Stick) India sale begins, available on Flipkart and Myntra

Nothing Ear (Stick)

Nothing Ear (Stick) limited drops went on sale in India earlier this week and now the brand has commenced the open sales of its latest TWS earbuds. The Nothing Ear (Stick) is the second product from Carl Pei led UK-based tech firm after the Nothing Phone (1). Although it's too early to say how the product will do when it comes to sales, by looking at the review one can assume that the earbuds will likely continue the buzz that Nothing created with the Ear (1) and Phone (1). Nothing claims that the Ear (Stick) is its most advanced audio product till date. The gadget reflects the brand’s design aesthetics and does carry on the unique appeal like other products from the company.

Nothing Ear (Stick): Price and availability

Nothing Ear (Stick) are available for purchase via Flipkart and Myntra. As of now, the new earbuds are offered in white colour only but just like the Ear (1), it is expected that the company may introduce black colour option soon. In India, the Nothing Ear (Stick) is priced at Rs 8,499 and existing Nothing users can get a Rs 1,000 discount on the earbuds.

Also read: You'll now be able to see who's calling without any third-party apps like Truecaller



Nothing Ear (Stick) specifications

Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with a unique cylindrical charging case. The case needs to be twisted to get the earbuds out. The earbuds get half in-ear design just like the Apple AirPods. The earbuds get a powerful 12.6 mm custom driver and weigh just 4.4g each. The gadget comes with Bass Lock technology to prevent bass loss, customisable EQ settings and improved Clear Voice Technology for clear calls.

Nothing Ear (Stick) are claimed to last for up to 7 hours on a single charge and with the charging case, the earbuds are said to last up to 29 hours. The Ear (Stick) is said to provide 2 hours of playback in 10 minutes of charging.