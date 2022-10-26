Nothing Ear (Stick) India launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Nothing Ear (Stick)

Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds will be launched today. The Carl Pei led UK-based startup Nothing will launch its second earbuds at a special event which will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. The Nothing Ear (Stick) launch event will begin at 7:30pm IST and the livestream of the event can be viewed on YouTube and the company's official website. Nothing has officially revealed the design of the upcoming Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds ahead of the launch. In a new post on Twitter, the Carl Pei led UK-based consumer based firm has confirmed how the Nothing Ear (Stick) will look like. The brand also claims that the Ear (Stick) is designed to be worn all day long and the earbuds have been tested on over 100 pairs of ears for enhanced comfort. As revealed by the company, the upcoming earbuds weigh just 4.4 grams. You can watch the livestream of the Nothing Ear (Stick) launch event here.





Nothing Ear (Stick) features a half-in-ear design and stick similar to the Nothing ear (1) that was launched by the company last year. According to the FCC certification website, the upcoming earbuds will be backed by a 350mAh battery case and each earbud will draw its juice from 36mAh battery.

Nothing will fully reveal the Ear (stick) specifications, during an event on 26 October, 7:30 pm IST on nothing.tech. Ear (stick) are half in-ear true wireless earbuds that balances supreme comfort with exceptional sound, made not to be felt when in use. As per the company, the earbuds are feather-light with an ergonomic design.

As per the reports, the Nothing Ear (stick) will be quite affordable and may also miss out on active noise cancellation (ANC) features. For those who are unaware, the Nothing Ear (stick) will be the second product from the company this year after Nothing Phone (1) that is one of the most talked about products of 2022.