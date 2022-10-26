Search icon
Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds launched in India at Rs 8,499, to go on sale from November 4

Tech enthusiasts are also dubbing the new Nothing Ear (Stick) as the AirPods for the Android users.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 07:51 PM IST

Nothing Ear (Stick)

Nothing has launched the new Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds in India today after teasing it over the last few weeks. The new Nothing Ear (Stick) is the second earbuds from the company after the Nothing Ear (1) that were launched in India last year. The Nothing Ear (Stick) is priced at Rs 8,499 and it will be available for a limited number of buyers on October 28. The new earbuds will go on sale from November 4. The new Nothing Ear (Stick) will also be sold via the company’s first retail store opening in Soho, London in the coming weeks.

Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with a twisting charging case with a unique design. The case needs to be twisted to get the earbuds out. At the top of the cylindrical charging case, the Ear (Stick) gets the USB-C charging button and painting button. It is worth noting that the earbuds are not in-ear and don't need silicon eartips. Many can relate it with the Apple AirPods. Nothing claims that the Ear (Stick) is designed to be worn all day long and the earbuds have been tested on over 100 pairs of ears for enhanced comfort. As revealed by the company, the upcoming earbuds weigh just 4.4 grams. Nothing Ear (Stick) features a half-in-ear design and stick similar to the Nothing ear (1) that was launched by the company last year. 

The Nothing Ear (Stick) sound experience can be customised through equaliser via a dedicated app. According to the FCC certification website, the upcoming earbuds will be backed by a 350mAh battery case and each earbud will draw its juice from a 36mAh battery. Nothing claims that earbuds can last for up to 7 hours on a single charge and up to 29 hours with the charging case. The Ear (Stick) is claimed to provide 2 hours of playback in 10 minutes of charging. In terms of features, the Nothing Ear (Stick) gets the exact same features as the Nothing Ear (1). 

