Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds India sale begins on November 17 via Myntra, Flipkart

Nothing Ear (Stick)

Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds made its global debut earlier this month. The limited units of the new earbuds went on sale on October 28 and the sale for the Ear (Stick) earbuds will begin on November 4 in a few select markets including US, UK and Europe. When it comes to India, the Nothing Ear (Stick) is priced at Rs 8,499 and will be available in the country from November 17. Buyers will be able to buy the new earbuds from Flipkart and Myntra. The Nothing Ear (Stick) is the company’s most advanced audio product yet. The new earbuds feature a unique design just like other products from the brand and are claimed to offer a premium experience.

Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with a twisting charging case with a unique design. The case needs to be twisted to get the earbuds out. At the top of the cylindrical charging case, the Ear (Stick) gets the USB-C charging button and painting button.. Nothing claims that the Ear (Stick) is designed to be worn all day long and the earbuds have been tested on over 100 pairs of ears for enhanced comfort. As revealed by the company, the upcoming earbuds weigh just 4.4 grams.

Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with a custom 12.5mm dynamic driver that is claimed to deliver a vivid sound experience. As revealed by the company, it comes with a smart software that detects bass loss as you wear the earbuds, turning the equaliser curve to optimum level. Nothing Ear (Stick) features three high definition mics. Nothing claims that the intelligent algorithms analyse over 1 million sounds for wind-proof and crowd-proof calls.

Nothing Ear (Stick) can be paired easily with any Android device with Fast Pair. The earbuds automatically switch to low lag mode when playing games on Phone (1).

Nothing claims that earbuds can last for up to 7 hours on a single charge and up to 29 hours with the charging case. The Ear (Stick) is claimed to provide 2 hours of playback in 10 minutes of charging. In terms of features, the Nothing Ear (Stick) gets the exact same features as the Nothing Ear (1).