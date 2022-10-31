Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGadgets

Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds India sale begins on November 17 via Myntra, Flipkart

The Nothing Ear (Stick) is the company’s most advanced audio product yet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds India sale begins on November 17 via Myntra, Flipkart
Nothing Ear (Stick)

Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds made its global debut earlier this month. The limited units of the new earbuds went on sale on October 28 and the sale for the Ear (Stick) earbuds will begin on November 4 in a few select markets including US, UK and Europe. When it comes to India, the Nothing Ear (Stick) is priced at Rs 8,499 and will be available in the country from November 17. Buyers will be able to buy the new earbuds from Flipkart and Myntra. The Nothing Ear (Stick) is the company’s most advanced audio product yet. The new earbuds feature a unique design just like other products from the brand and are claimed to offer a premium experience. 

Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with a twisting charging case with a unique design. The case needs to be twisted to get the earbuds out. At the top of the cylindrical charging case, the Ear (Stick) gets the USB-C charging button and painting button.. Nothing claims that the Ear (Stick) is designed to be worn all day long and the earbuds have been tested on over 100 pairs of ears for enhanced comfort. As revealed by the company, the upcoming earbuds weigh just 4.4 grams. 

Also read: You may have to wait more for the new Apple MacBook Pros, here’s why

Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with a custom 12.5mm dynamic driver that is claimed to deliver a vivid sound experience. As revealed by the company, it comes with a smart software that detects bass loss as you wear the earbuds, turning the equaliser curve to optimum level. Nothing Ear (Stick) features three high definition mics. Nothing claims that the intelligent algorithms analyse over 1 million sounds for wind-proof and crowd-proof calls.

Nothing Ear (Stick) can be paired easily with any Android device with Fast Pair. The earbuds automatically switch to low lag mode when playing games on Phone (1).

Nothing claims that earbuds can last for up to 7 hours on a single charge and up to 29 hours with the charging case. The Ear (Stick) is claimed to provide 2 hours of playback in 10 minutes of charging. In terms of features, the Nothing Ear (Stick) gets the exact same features as the Nothing Ear (1). 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sunny Leone shows off her style quotient in uber cool top with printed jacket for Ginna promotions
Diwali 2022: Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali this year, here are 5 ways to celebrate safely
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat
Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz: Bollywood actors who played transgender roles
Pankaj Tripathi birthday: From Mirzapur to Sacred Games, 6 times the actor gave amazing performances on screen
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Inflation alert: Sugar export ban extended by Centre till October 31, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.