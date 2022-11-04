Nothing Ear (Stick) available with Rs 1,000 discount to THESE buyers

Nothing Ear (Stick)

Nothing Ear (Stick) will be available at a massive discount to certain buyers when it goes on sale in India. The new Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 8,499 in India. The new Nothing earbuds are going in a few select markets including US, UK and Europe (today). When it comes to India, the Nothing Ear (Stick) will be available in the country from November 17. Buyers will be able to buy the new earbuds from Flipkart and Myntra. The company has also revealed that buyers who already own a Nothing product such as Phone (1) and Ear (1), will get Rs 1,000 off on the new Nothing Ear (Stick). This means that Nothing Ear (Stick) will be available at Rs 7,499 to existing Nothing customers.

Nothing claims that the Ear (Stick) is the brand’s most advanced audio product till date. It comes with a cylindrical charging case that needs to be twisted to get the earbuds out. As per Nothing, the buds have been tested on more than 100 pairs of increased comfort. The Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds weigh just 4.4 grams.

The earbuds feature a custom 12.5mm dynamic driver that the company claims deliver a vivid sound experience. The hearing experience of the new Nothing earbuds can be tuned via the equaliser curve to optimum level.

Nothing Ear (Stick) are claimed to last for up to 7 hours on a single charge and with the charging case, the earbuds are said to last up to 29 hours. The Ear (Stick) is said to provide 2 hours of playback in 10 minutes of charging. In terms of features, the Nothing Ear (Stick) gets the exact same features as the Nothing Ear (1) but it misses out on ANC.