Nothing Ear (2) earbuds tipped to debut next month, here's what you can expect

Nothing Ear (1)

Nothing recently launched the Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds globally and the tech brand is reportedly gearing up to launch the new Nothing Ear (2) in the coming weeks. According to tipster SnoopyTech, Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds will be launched as early as December 2022. The tipster believes that Carl Pei-led UK-based tech firm will make an official statement regarding the same soon. However, a few reports also suggest that the company may delay the Ear (2) earbuds until early 2023.

Renders of rumoured Nothing Ear (2) designed by tipster Kuba Wojciechowski have been shared online by 91mobiles a few days ago. As of now, Nothing has not shared any detail about the Ear (2) earbuds, however the renders do make us believe that a successor to the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds is one way.

Leaked renders suggest that Nothing Ear (2) will have similar semi-transparent design as the Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Phone (1). At first glance, it is very difficult to spot any difference between the Ear (1) and Ear (2). Looking at the design, one can expect that the Nothing will follow Apple’s footsteps and bet big on the features instead of the design which doesn’t need any changes at the moment.

Nothing Ear (Stick)

Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds made its global debut earlier this month. The limited units of the new earbuds went on sale on October 28 and the sale for the Ear (Stick) earbuds will begin on November 4 in a few select markets including US, UK and Europe. When it comes to India, the Nothing Ear (Stick) is priced at Rs 8,499 and will be available in the country from November 17. Buyers will be able to buy the new earbuds from Flipkart and Myntra. The Nothing Ear (Stick) is the company’s most advanced audio product yet. The new earbuds feature a unique design just like other products from the brand and are claimed to offer a premium experience.