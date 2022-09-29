Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGadgets

New Lenovo Tab M10 Plus launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

New Lenovo Tab M10 Plus launched in India: Price, specs, features and more
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus

Lenovo has launched the 3rd-generation Lenovo Tab M10 Plus in India. The new Lenovo M10 Plus 2022 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and it is among the first in India to support Google Kids Space. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is priced at Rs 19,999 for the WiFi only model and Rs 21,999 for the LTE variant. The tablet is now available for purchase across Lenovo.com and Amazon.in. It will also be available across offline retail channels soon.

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) sports a dual-tone theme and comes in Storm Grey and Frost Blue colours with a sleek design. It weighs 465g and gets optimised Reading Mode settings and optional folio case. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) boasts a 10.61-inch 2K IPS LCD display with 15:9 aspect ratio, 10-point multi-touch and 400 nits brightness. It also gets TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification that helps reduce harmful blue light.

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage​ With Android 12, these new generation tablets are claimed to offer a seamless multitasking experience for all users.

With the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 2 for Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen), users can have high level of precision and control as they doodle or write notes with ease. The M10 Plus (3rd Gen) produces enveloping audio from its 4 stereo speakers optimised with Dolby Atmos technology that creates an immersive experience.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Meet Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda, the popular IAS couple that enjoys a massive fanbase
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Sanjay Dutt birthday: Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2, Agneepath, films in which the actor aced negative roles
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 467 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.