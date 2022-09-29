New Lenovo Tab M10 Plus launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus

Lenovo has launched the 3rd-generation Lenovo Tab M10 Plus in India. The new Lenovo M10 Plus 2022 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and it is among the first in India to support Google Kids Space. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is priced at Rs 19,999 for the WiFi only model and Rs 21,999 for the LTE variant. The tablet is now available for purchase across Lenovo.com and Amazon.in. It will also be available across offline retail channels soon.

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) sports a dual-tone theme and comes in Storm Grey and Frost Blue colours with a sleek design. It weighs 465g and gets optimised Reading Mode settings and optional folio case. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) boasts a 10.61-inch 2K IPS LCD display with 15:9 aspect ratio, 10-point multi-touch and 400 nits brightness. It also gets TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification that helps reduce harmful blue light.

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage​ With Android 12, these new generation tablets are claimed to offer a seamless multitasking experience for all users.

With the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 2 for Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen), users can have high level of precision and control as they doodle or write notes with ease. The M10 Plus (3rd Gen) produces enveloping audio from its 4 stereo speakers optimised with Dolby Atmos technology that creates an immersive experience.