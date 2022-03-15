Massive price drop on Apple iPhone 12 – Check how you can buy iPhone for Rs 24,900

The Apple iPhone 12 is one of the most popular models and is much loved by consumers around the world. The iPhone 12 was released by Apple more than a year ago, in 2020, however, it still has a relatively high demand in the market.

Notably, the iPhone 12 was launched at a starting point of Rs 79,900 in India, however, after iPhone 13 was launched, Apple reduced the price of the iPhone 12 to Rs 65,900. However, what is important to note here is that today we are going to tell you about a deal that will help you buy the iPhone 12 for just Rs 24,900.

How you can buy Apple iPhone 12 for Rs 24,900?

One of Apple's Premium Resellers in the country - Aptronix - is selling iPhone 12 for just Rs 24,900 as part of a mega-deal. The deal offers the iPhone at Rs 24,900 - Rs 41,000 less than what Apple is selling it at i.e. Rs 65,900.

How does the deal work?

There is a direct discount of Rs 9,900 on the iPhone 12 which can be availed without using a card or discount voucher. The pricing of the iPhone 12 64GB after the discount is Rs 56,000.

Next, you can also get a cashback of Rs 5,000 by using an ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or SBI credit card. This will bring the cost of the iPhone 12 down to Rs 51,000. Next, if you trade in an iPhone 11, Aptronix claims it will give you a maximum value of Rs 23,100 on one condition that the iPhone 11 be in good shape.

If your iPhone 11 is in good condition, you are eligible for a Rs 23,100 refund. Aptronix will give you a Rs 3,000 bonus in addition to this value. This equates to a total value of Rs 26,100.

After this, the price of the iPhone 12 will be reduced to Rs 24,900. This is probably the cheapest price for the iPhone 12, and if you are contemplating buying one, you should not let go of this opportunity.