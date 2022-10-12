Mark Zuckerberg launches new Meta Quest Pro mixed reality headset

Meta Quest Pro

Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled the new Meta Quest Pro mixed reality headset at the Meta Connect event. The Meta Quest Pro is the first in a new line of advanced headsets from the company aimed to expand the possibilities of virtual and mixed reality. Its pancake lenses fold light over several times, reducing the size of the headset while showing sharper visuals. A new, curved battery on the back helps make Meta Quest Pro a more balanced and ergonomic headset overall. This high-end headset will begin shipping on October 25, priced at $1,499.99 USD. You can pre-order your Meta Quest Pro on meta.com.

As per the company, the high-resolution outward-facing cameras capture 4X as many pixels as Meta Quest 2 and make Meta Quest Pro their first full-color mixed reality device. It is also the company’s first headset that integrates inward-facing sensors to capture natural facial expressions and eye tracking. Raise an eyebrow, smile or simply make eye contact with someone, and your avatar will do the same.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella joined Mark to announce a new partnership that will bring powerful new work and productivity tools to Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 next year, including apps for Microsoft Windows 365 and Microsoft Teams and the ability to join a Teams meeting from inside Meta Horizon Workrooms.

Meta has also announced that it is developing Meta Horizon Worlds on the web so you can eventually pick up your phone or laptop and visit friends who are hanging out in VR, and vice versa.