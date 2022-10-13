Lufthansa not banning Apple AirTags, issues clarification

Apple AirTag

German airline Lufthansa has clarified that it is not banning Apple AirTags from checked luggage in flights. Following the guidance from German Aviation Authorities, Lufthansa made a ‘U-turn’ from its previous statement and confirmed that low battery and transmission power of Apple AirTags do not pose a safety risk. In an official tweet, the airline confirmed that "these devices are allowed on Lufthansa flights".

"The German Aviation Authorities (Luftfahrtbundesamt) confirmed today, that they share our risk assessment, that tracking devices with very low battery and transmission power in checked luggage do not pose a safety risk. With that these devices are allowed on Lufthansa flights," the airline tweeted.

To recall, Lufthansa ‘banned’ Apple AirTags last week after classifying them as a danger. In an official tweet Lufthansa airlines wrote "Banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off."

Apple will reportedly launch the second-generation Apple AirTag soon. As per a tweet by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tracking device from the tech giant will soon get a new-gen model as shipments continue to grow. According to Kuo, Apple AirTag has gradually grown in shipments since it was launched last year.

“AirTag, which has not received much attention, has gradually grown in shipments since its release. Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 mn & 35 mn units in 2021 & 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation.” old tweet from Kuo reads.