Lenovo Tab P12 Pro with AMOLED display, Snapdragon chipset launched in India: Price, features and more

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro with AMOLED display, Snapdragon chipset launched in India

Lenovo has launched its new consumer Android tablet, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro in India. The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is now available for Rs 69,999, across Lenovo.com, Amazon.in and Lenovo Exclusive Stores. It will also be available at other offline retail channels soon. The premium tablet features an AMOLED display with support for Dolby Vision and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Indian users also get the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 bundled with the pack. This stylus auto-pairs with the tablet, has very low latency, and allows for wireless charging while magnetically attached. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro specifications

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro features a 12.6-inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution. The display supports Dolby Vision and gets a peak brightness of 400 nits. In terms of audio, the device gets SLS surround sound JBL speakers, quad audio channels, Dolby Atmos, combined with Lenovo Premium Audio tuning. The tablet also gets low-blue light emissions certification from TÜV Rheinland.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is 5.63mm thin with four-sided narrow bezels. It weighs 565g and comes in a Storm Grey colour option with an all-metal build. The device also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

When it comes to camera, the tablet comes with a dual rear camera setup with 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP ultrawide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the device comes with an 8MP camera at the front. The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is backed by a 10,200mAh battery that is claimed to be capable of streaming online videos for up to 14.6 hours.