Lenovo launches new series of Legion, Yoga and IdeaPad laptops in India

Lenovo

Lenovo has launched the new Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro, Legion Slim 7i and the IdeaPad Gaming 3i along with Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i in India. All laptops are equipped with the 12th generation Intel Core processor, faster graphics, improved battery performance, and sustainable design. The company claims that the AI-powered Yoga laptops are designed to anticipate user interaction and push the limits of high-performance gaming and content creation.

As per Lenovo, the new Legion and IdeaPad gaming laptops bring innovation in performance and immersive gaming experience. The design language meets effective thermal management to deliver a seamless gameplay experience. The new Lenovo Legion 5i series features a number of innovative firsts and the IdeaPad Gaming 3i has powerful processing and graphics for budding gaming prowess.

New Lenovo laptops price and availability

The Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i come in oatmeal, storm gray, and slate gray colors and are available at Rs 1,69,990, Rs 1,06,990, and Rs 1,14,990 respectively. The Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro in storm gray color and Legion Slim 7i will be available at Rs 1,44,990, Rs 1,64,990, and Rs 1,50,990. The IdeaPad Gaming 3i in onyx gray color will be available starting at Rs 84,990.

The Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad Gaming laptops will be available from 13th July on pre order from Lenovo.com & Lenovo Exclusive stores. The laptops will be available across all online and offline channel partners including Amazon India from Prime Day on 23rd July 2022.