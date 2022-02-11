iPhone 12 mini at just Rs 28,000 on Flipkart – Here’s how to grab the deal

If you’ve been waiting to buy an iPhone 12 mini, this is the time! E-commerce site Flipkart has announced discounted deals that take the price of iPhone 12 mini to an unimaginable low.

Flipkart is now providing a 26 per cent discount on the price of Apple iPhone 12 mini. With this deal, the products price has come down to Rs 44, 299. But wait there’s more.

There is an additional discount on exchange of your old phone. Your new iPhone 12 mini will come along with a Disney+Hotstar mobile subscription of Rs 499 for a year.

The discount doesn’t stop here! Flipkart is also giving an additional discount of up to Rs 15,500 as an exchange offer on iPhone 12 mini. This is in addition to the existing discounted price of Rs 44,299 for the 64GB variant.

By using this deal, you can buy a new iPhone 12 mini at just Rs 28,799.

How to avail offer?

If you wish to make the most of this amazing offer, go straight to Flipkart’s website. Select the 64 GB variant of iPhone 12 mini and then tap the ‘Buy with Exchange’ option.

Thereafter, you will be asked details about your old phone, including model and IMEI number. After filling all details, you one will get information on the exact exchange value.

Those who wish to buy the iPhone 12 mini 256 GB variant can also avail great offers as the e-commerce website is offering a discount of 12 per cent now. With this deal, the iPhone 12 mini 256 GB variant will cost Rs 65, 299 as against original price at Rs 74,900.

If you purchase the smartphone with a credit or debit card from Citi bank you will get additional benefits. All users of Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card will get an additional 10% discount and 5% cash back on purchasing the smartphone.

Buyers can also opt for the EMI option while selecting payment options. The offers shared above are available on the Black, Blue, Green, Purple, red variant of iPhone 12 mini.