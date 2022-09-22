Infinix Zero 55-inch QLED 4K TV goes on sale in India in Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022

Infinix Zero 55-inch QLED 4K TV

Infinix Zero 55-inch QLED 4K TV and Infinix 50X3 4K TV were recently launched in India and both the smart TVs are going on sale in India today in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022. The Infinix Zero 55-inch QLED 4K TV with Quantum DOT technology is priced at Rs 34,990 and the Infinix 50X3 4K TV is priced at Rs 25,001. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Infinix Zero 55-inch QLED 4K TV and Infinix 50-inch 50X3 4K TV.

Design

The Infinix Zero 55-inch QLED 4K TV sports a premium design with Infinix’s flagship Quantum DOT technology. It is complemented by Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ support, and 60 FPS MEMC to boost the frame rate.The 3 side bezel-less display offers up to 400 nits of peak brightness, 85% NTSC and 122% sRGB color gamut. It comes along with an X-Blade metal stand.

Meanwhile, the 50-inch 50X3 4K TV offers HDR10 compatibility and 1.07 billion colours backed by 85% NTSC, 122% sRGB color gamut and up to 300 nits peak brightness. The Android TV also sports a frame-less design with a 94% screen-to-body ratio.

Sound

The Zero 55-inch QLED 4K TV comes with two in-built 36 watt box speakers with Dolby Digital Audio and 2 tweeters that enhance the quality of sound, covering the range from 8K to 20K Hz. The 50-inch 50X3 4K TV on the other hand, sports a combination of 24W box speakers with Dolby Audio.

Performance

The 55-inch QLED Android TV is powered by a MediaTek quad-core CA55 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The Infinix 50-inch 50X3 TV on the other hand is powered by a MediaTek quad-core processor paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB ROM. On the software front, both the TVs run Android 11 OS out of the box.

Connectivity



Both the latest launches by Infinix are paired with multiple port options for enhanced connectivity. The Zero 55-inch QLED Android TV sports 3x HDMI (1 ARC Support), 2x USB ports, 5.0 Bluetooth, WiFi b/g/n, 1 AV input, 1 LAN, 1 Headphone port, and Dual Band WiFi ports; the 50-inch 50X3 TV features 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, and a Dual Band WiFi.