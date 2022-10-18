Infinix Inbook X2 Plus budget laptop goes on sale in India: Special discount in Flipkart sale

Infinix Inbook X2 Plus

Infinix Inbook X2 Plus budget laptop is now available for purchase in India via Flipkart. The Infinix Inbook X2 Plus succeeds the Infinix Inbook X1 laptop that was launched in India last year and received a great response from the customers. The price of the new Inbook X2 Plus laptop in India starts at Rs 32,990 and in the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale buyers can get an extra discount on the budget offering. Weighing 1.58 kg with 14.9 mm thickness, the 11th generation Intel Core device is packed with several first-in-segment features paired with unique additions. It will be available in three processor variants i3 (256/512GB), i5 (512GB), and the top speed i7 (512GB) i5 and i7 comes with Integrated Iris Xe Plus graphics.

In the Flipkart sale, buyers can get additional discounts when paying via State Bank of India (SBI Bank) credit and debit cards.

Infinix Inbook X2 Plus specifications

Infinix Inbook X2 Plus comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 1920x1080 pixel resolution and 300 nits of peak brightness. The device also gets backlit keyboards.The new Inbook X2 Plus also has an upgraded anti-glare glass touchpad with multi-touch support for smoother gesture control while browsing. It gets dual LED flash, dual microphones and 1.5W dual DTS speakers for an immersive sound experience The laptop comes in colour options - Blue, Red and Grey.

The new Inbook X2 Plus is backed by a 50Wh battery. It is supported by one of the fastest in the segment - 65W fast, multi-utility Type C charging capabilities with PD3.0 safe charging. The easy-to-carry charger can charge the laptop up to 65% in 60 minutes. A a fully charged laptop is claimed to provide 10 hours of web browsing, 8 hours of video playback and 8 hours of regular work.

While the Intel Core i7 Processor variant of Inbook X2 Plus only comes in a 16 GB RAM+512 GB ROM storage option, the i3 processor variant comes in two storage capacities: 8GB RAM 256/512 GB ROM. The i5 variant has two storage options: 8GB RAM+512GB ROM/16GB RAM+512GB ROM. An extra slot is provided for ROM expansion to let the users increase their internal storage by upto 2TB.