Infinix INBook X1 Neo affordable laptop launched in India, see details here

Infinix INBook X1 Neo

Infinix has launched the new Infinix INBook X1 Neo laptop in India at Rs 24,990. The Inbook X1 Neo is powered by the Intel Celeron quad core N5100 processor and comes with a aluminium alloy based metal body in two colour options - Cosmic Blue and Starfall Grey. The processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD, promising 5X faster internal storage drive than a traditional HDD storage device usually found in heavy laptops and PCs.

The laptop has a 14-inch full HD+ IPS display with 300 NITS peak brightness and 100% sRGB colour reproduction. The device comes with a HD webcam for video calls and meetings, paired with two-layer stereo speakers with advanced DTS sound technology. Apart from this, the laptop also comes with a dual-star light camera feature and a backlit keyboard for enhanced visibility while typing.

The Infinix INBook X1 Neo laptop features Ice Storm 1.0 cooling system and It supports multiple connectivity ports, including two USB 3.0 ports, two USB Type-C ports for data transfer and one for full function, an HDMI 1.4 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5 mm headset and microphone combo jack.

acked by a 50Wh battery, the Infinix INBook X1 Neo laptop is claimed to provide almost 11 hours of web browsing, 9 hours of regular work, and 9 hours of video playback. The battery is supported by an easy-to-carry 45-Watt multi-utility Type-C charging capability. The laptop will go on sale on 21 July on Flipkart.