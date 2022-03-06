Huge price drop on Apple iPhone 13 - Check details

Great news for those waiting to buy Apple iPhone 13! The phone is now selling for Rs 58,790 on Amazon. The e-commerce portal has now placed the 128 GB variant of the Apple iPhone for Rs 73, 990 as against original selling price of Rs 79,900.

It is important to note that Amazon India is now offering exchange value that can go up to Rs 15, 200. The exchange value will depend upon the model and the year of manufacturing. If your older phone has the highest available exchange value, then you can buy the Apple iPhone 13 on Amazon at just Rs 58,790.

Besides this exchange benefit, buyers can also get an additional instant discount of Rs 6,000 on purchasing the iPhone 13 with an SBI Credit card. If you are able to draw on all the benefits, then you can buy a new iPhone 13 at just Rs 52,790.

The Apple iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1 inch notch display and dual rear camera of 12MP+12MP resolution. Those waiting to buy the Apple iPhone 13 should also explore Vijay Sales which is offering great discounts on several Apple products. The brand’s retail stores can offering iPhone 13 at an effective price of Rs 57,900 after cashback, exchange and exchange bonus.

The Apple iPhone 13, originally priced at Rs 79,900, is now available at a deal price of Rs 71,900. There is also additional cash back of Rs 6,000 on ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards, Kotak & SBI Bank Credit Cards for website & stores as well as Kotak Debit Cards for stores.

There is also a special exchange offer for your existing smart phone. If your current phone has a minimum exchange value of Rs 5,000, it will be topped by another Rs 3,000 at Vijay Sales. This way, the total discount can go to Rs 14,000 and you can buy a new iPhone 13 at Rs 57,900 only.