HP Pavilion Plus 14, Pavilion x360 14 laptops launched in India

HP has launched the new HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch and HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptops in India. The new Pavilion series laptops are powered by 12th gen Intel H Core processors. The company has priced the HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptop at Rs 78,999 and HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is priced at Rs 76,999. The laptops will be available in three colour options - Space Blue, Natural Silver and Pale Rose Gold.

According to HP, the Pavilion Plus (14-inch) laptop is the thinnest Pavilion device ever at 16.5mm in an all-metal chassis. On the other hand, the HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is HP`s first consumer laptop with a manual camera shutter door to provide enhanced privacy and security in today`s hybrid world.

"We built the thinnest laptop, HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch, to cater to the hybrid lifestyle based on deep consumer insights. This PC and the Pavilion x360 14-inch devices are intended to offer exceptional experiences, so users remain connected, engaged, and productive," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India.

Both the devices come equipped with HP Command Center, Performance Mode and Balanced Mode. The HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch is a lightweight device equipped with 12th gen Intel Core H-series processors with H-45 Watt. The all-new HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop weighs just around 1.41 Kgs.

HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch Laptop comes with two fans and two heat pipes to dramatically improve airflow when gaming, creating, streaming or multi-tasking. The `EyeSafe Certified Display; feature offers an always-on blue light filter for a comfortable viewing experience, built right into the display with no need to adjust settings, said the company.

(with inputs from IANS)