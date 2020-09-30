How does Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve compare to Oppo Watch? Check price, features, availability in India

Xiaomi entered the smartwatch segment in India with the launch of Mi Watch Revolve during its Smarter Living 2021 event on September 29.

The Mi Watch Revolve is a rebranded Mi Watch Color, which was launched in China back in December. It is the company’s first smartwatch to be launched in India and it comes with a host of features like a circular dial, VO2 Max level tracking, heart rate variability tracking, sleep tracking, stress level monitoring, and more.

The Mi Watch Revolve competes with the Oppo smartwatch with the Mi Watch Revolve priced at Rs 10,999 for the single 46mm variant while the Oppo Watch priced at Rs 14,990 (41mm), Rs 19,990 (46mm).

It will be made available starting October 6 in Chrome Silver and Midnight Black colour options via Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home, and offline partner stores. As an introductory offer, the company will be offering the smartwatch till Diwali at a price of Rs 9,999.

5 features of the Mi Watch Revolve

The watch uses Bluetooth 5.0 BLE to connect to the Xiaomi Wear app for Android and iOS. This allows in keeping battery consumption low.

The watch comes with 5ATM water resistance, which means it can be used 50 meters underwater for up to 30 minutes.

It comes with 10 sports modes, which include running, cycling, trekking, treadmill, working out, and more. It comes with a VO2 Max sensor that allows users to track oxygen levels within their blood during workouts.

The watch sports a PPG heart rate sensor, a three-axis acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, baroreceptor, and ambient light sensor. Apart from these, it also comes with Wi-Fi, GPS, and GLONASS for connectivity.

It is all backed by a 420mAh battery, which according to the company can work for up to 14 days on a single charge and 20 hours with the GPS turned on. The battery takes around 2.5 hours to fully charge from 0 to 100 percent.