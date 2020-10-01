Google's unveils Pixel 5 with better camera, 5G support; to cost $100 less than Pixel 4

Google has finally taken the wraps off its latest Pixel 5 priced at $699. Google Pixel 5 starts at $699 and the Pixel 4a 5G starts at $499. Meanwhile, the Pixel 4a that launched earlier this year costs $399.

Japan will be the first country to get the Pixel 4a 5G on October 15, with the phone set to launch in eight other countries, including the United States, in November. The Pixel 5 will launch in eight countries on October 15 and in the United States on October 29.

The products unveiled Wednesday focused on two areas where Google has struggled to make significant inroads. Google also used a half-hour showcase streamed online to introduce a $99 speaker called Nest Audio, which it says packs a better sound and louder volume than its Google Home predecessors. The speaker ($99) will go on sale on October 5 and comes in five colors, including black, white, and light blue.

The company is trying to turn the tide with the Pixel 5, which offers a few new twists, including the ability to work with the new ultra-fast wireless networks called 5G that are still being built. The new phone also will boast several new camera features, including a tool for taking portraits in low lighting and a wide-angle lens. But perhaps the Pixel 5's biggest selling point will be its $700 price, a markdown of $100 from last year's model.

Also read Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G launch date leaked

The phone, available October 15, is coming out two months after Google introduced a budget version, the Pixel 4a, that sells for $350. Google also revealed Wednesday that it will make a 5G version of the Pixel 4a that will sell for $500 aimed at consumers who want faster connections.

(Inputs from PTI)