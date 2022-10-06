Google Pixel Watch launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch will make its global debut along with the Pixel 7 series at the Made by Google event today (October 6). The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch made by Google and tech enthusiasts are calling it Google’s answer to the Apple Watch that has been dominating the segment over the last few years. Although the company has yet to reveal the specifications, availability and price of the Google Pixel Watch later today, a leaked brochure has leaked almost everything that we need to know about the smartwatch.

Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will be available for pre-order in India soon after the launch event, however Google has not revealed any details about the availability of the Google Pixel Watch in India. The Pixel Watch launch event will begin at 7:30pm IST and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe via YouTube.

Google Pixel Watch: Here’s what we know

Google Pixel Watch features a simple circular shape with a curved 1.4-inch edge-to-edge display. The smartwatch gets a rotating crown on the right side with a button just above it. The crown will help users to scroll through on-screen menus similar to other smartwatches that run Wear OS. The Pixel Watch runs Wear OS 3.5. The smartwatch will use the Google Fit app to track the numerous health related stats including steps, heart rate and others.

Apart from this, users will be able to use Google Pixel Watch to pay via Google Pay/Wallet’s tap-to pay feature. In addition to this, the watch will support navigation and it will also allow the user to unlock their Android device or Chromebook.

The smartwatch will be powered by a Exynos 9110 chipset paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Reports suggest that the watch will be backed by a 300mAh battery and Google claims the smartwatch to last all day