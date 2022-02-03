Get Apple MacBook Air M1 at over Rs 15,000 discount – Here’s how

The dire need of having a good laptop has become even more important with the onset of work from home days. A good laptop can not just improve your productivity, but also help you learn new technology.

If you are planning to get a cooler machine, this is the offer that you need. Apple’s MacBook is considered as one of the best laptops in the market. It comes with the company’s self-made M1 processor that aces user experience much faster than others. Well, there is good news for all such people as Apple has now come up with amazing deals which can save you from getting a hole in your pocket. As part of this deal, you can get more than Rs 15,000 discount on the MacBook Air.

This is one of the best deal you can get on the MacBook Air M1. If you are planning to buy the MacBook Air, you should hurry to get your hands on this deal as only limited stock is available in the market.

How to get over Rs 15,000 discount on MacBook Air M1?

This amazing deal is being offered by Apple’s authorised reseller invent. Using this deal, you will get part of the discount at the time of checkout and the rest will be credited as cashback to your credit card account.

This deal reduces the prices of MacBook Air M1 from Rs 92,900 to Rs 83,610. It also involves a flat 10 per cent discount, which is Rs 9, 290 on the laptop.

Don’t stop! You can save more.

All owners of ICICI Bank, SBI Bank or Kotak credit card can avail a cashback of Rs 6,000. This cashback is applicable to both upfront and EMI transactions, including a no-cost option.

If you use this method of payment, you can get the MacBook Air M1 256 GB variant is just Rs 77,610, which is the lowest price till date.

In case you wish to opt for the 512GB SSD storage model, you can also get discounted prices on that. With this deal, you can get the higher storage variant at Rs 1,06,110, instead of the original price of Rs 1,17,900. Beyond this amazing deal, you will also get Rs 6,000 as cashback.

While the variant is currently out of stock, you might be able to buy it soon.

Where to buy the MacBook Air M1?

You can buy the MacBook Air M1 both online and offline. If you wish to opt for online purchase, you have to visit the website of INvent.

Notably, delivery for areas outside of NCR takes two to three days. If you wish to buy the laptop offline, you can walk in to INvent’s offline stores in select cities and get the best deal ever!!