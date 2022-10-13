Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus smartwatch with Bluetooth calling launched in India at Rs 1,599

Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus smartwatch

Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus smartwatch has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 1599. The smartwatch is enabled with Bluetooth calling and comes with a 1.83-inch square display that is claimed to be the biggest in the segment. The wearable comes with smart notifications along with an upgraded health suite. It also gets a rotation button to navigate through the multiple features.

Available in Black, Blue, Gold, Silver, and Black Gold colors, Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus is claimed to feature a strong battery life of 5-8 days on normal usage and 30 days on standby. The watch lets you choose from more than 100 cloud-based watch faces.

The smartwatch has 60 sports modes, and is IP 68 certified, making it dustproof and sweatproof. It also gets features such as SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring. The smartwatch has a Smart assistant that gives weather updates, sedentary reminders, and water reminders. The smartwatch also enables camera control, music control and comes with features like an alarm, timer, and smartwatch control.

Speaking about the new launch, Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, Co-Founders of Fire-Boltt said, “Since Diwali is around the corner, most of us are working on our gifting list for family and friends. Dazzle Plus makes for a thoughtful gift that will show that you care for your loved ones. It makes for a gift that most would love to receive, and will be useful too. It is apt for youngsters who would love to flaunt it for its style and for adults who can use it to track their activity levels and maintain their fitness. It will be a great gift for parents and elderlies too as it tracks health vitals and reminds about activity level.”