Electronic firecrackers available with Rs 2,000 in Amazon Diwali sale, here's how they work

Electronic firecrackers

Diwali is right around the corner and most refer to it as the festival of lights, however firecrackers are the first thing that crosses the mind of many when we talk about Diwali. Over the past few years, several cities across the country have banned firecrackers due to alarming air pollution. As governments, courts and activists continue to protest against firecrackers, Diwali enthusiasts have found a way to celebrate the festival via electronic firecrackers. In the last few years electronic firecrackers have received great response in Diwali sales and in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, electronic firecrackers are available with Rs 2,000 off. Electronic firecrackers produce light and mimic the sound of real firecrackers. Although the intensity of sound and light is quite minimal when compared to a real firecracker, electronic firecrackers have a couple of upsides that make them a worthy buy.

In the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, A2Z Metal Electronic Loud Firecrackers with LED Light and Remote are available at Rs 2,999 after a discount of Rs 2,000. The electronic firecracker available on Amazon can be used for a couple of years and cause negligible pollution.

The smart electronic firecrackers can replicate the sound of numerous firecrackers. The device contains a list of pods that spark at random intervals. Numerous pods altogether make a crackling sound similar to firecrackers. LED lights attached at the end of the pods are also lit up as the sound creates an experience similar to an original firecracker. The light, sound and speed of the electronic firecrackers can be adjusted via a remote controller that comes along.

Usually electronic firecrackers are sold out quickly on ecommerce platforms due to the increasing demand, however these devices can also be found in the local markets during the Diwali season. If you are planning to buy electronic firecrackers this Diwali, then the ecommerce platform is offering a great deal during the annual Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.