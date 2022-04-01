Buy THIS 32-inch Smart TV for just Rs 4,000 – Here’s how

Flipkart’s Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale has gone live today. The exclusive sale offers huge discounts on smartphones, smart TV’s and many other electronic products. If you are also planning to buy Smart TV and then read ahead carefully.

The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale is now giving a 32-inch Smart TV at a remarkably low price.

Here’s how you can avail this attractive offer -

The launch price of Realme 32 Inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is Rs 17,999, but this TV is available for Rs 15,999 in the sale. Moreover, there are many bank-related and exchange offers on the TV that reduce its price even further.

Those who are interested in buying this amazing deal must note that there is an additional 5 per cent discount on TVs. This means that the price of this 32-inch Smart TV will be reduced by Rs 800. Apart from this, you will get a cashback of Rs 50 if you process the payment via Paytm.

By using all these deals, you will get the Realme 32-inch Smart TV at Rs 15,149.

How to get the Realme 32-inch Smart TV for an even lower price?

Flipkart is offering an exchange offer of Rs 11,000 on the Realme 32-inch Smart TV. If you exchange your old TV, then you can get this benefit.

It is important to note that you can get full benefit of this exchange offer only if the condition of your old TV is good and it is the latest model.

If you are able to make use of all the available discounts, then you can get the Smart TV at just Rs 4,149.

Notably, the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale is live only till April 3. So, make sure you don’t miss this attractive deal.