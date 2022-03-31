Buy THIS tablet worth Rs 18,000 in just Rs 799 today – Here’s how

The Flipkart Electronics Sale was released on the e-commerce website Flipkart from March 27. As a part of this sale, customers can get huge discounts on all kinds of electronic items. This sale is a great opportunity to get your hands on latest electronic items in attractive offers.

Here we will tell you how you can buy a Nokia tablet, which has an original price of Rs 17,999, at just Rs 799.

We are talking about the Nokia Tab T20 WiFi Only Tablet in this deal. Priced at Rs 17,999 in the market, this tablet can be purchased from Flipkart Electronics Sale for Rs 15,499 after a discount of 13 per cent.

Also, if CITI Bank customers pay for this tablet with their credit or debit card, they will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500. This way, you will get the Nokia tablet for Rs 13,999.

Wondering how to buy the Nokia T20 WiFi Only Tablet at just Rs 799? Here’s how –

The e-commerce giant is offering a great exchange offer as part of the Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can buy the Nokia tablet in exchange for your old smartphone. This way, you can save up to Rs 13,200. If you get the full benefit of this exchange offer, then the price of this tablet will come down from Rs 13,999 to just Rs 799.

The Nokia Tab T20 WiFi Only Tablet is available with a 10.36-inch 2K display and 8,200mAh battery. From storage perspective, it has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage (which can be expanded up to 512GB).

The tablet also has an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front camera.

It is important to note that the Flipkart Electronic Sale will end today. Hence, it’s the last day to grab this amazing offer.