Buy new Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone for just Rs 249 on Amazon – Here’s how

If you are looking to buy a budget-friendly smartphone, stop your search right here. Amazon has come up with a great deal that can let you buy a Redmi 5G smartphone at a price you’ve never thought of before. You can now buy the Redmi Note 10T 5G at just Rs 249.

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest is going to start tomorrow i.e. March 14. You will see great deals on smartphones of every brand, from Apple to Poco.

Here’s how you can buy the Redmi Note 10T 5G in just Rs 249

Redmi Note 10T 5G was launched for Rs 16,999 but you can buy this smartphone from Amazon Fab Phones Fest for Rs 13,999. As part of this deal on Amazon, you are also being given a discount coupon, so that you will get an additional discount of 500 rupees. Using this coupon, the price of the phone will be Rs 13,499.

To buy this Redmi Note 10T 5G for Rs 13,499 for just Rs 249, you will have to take advantage of the exchange offer available in this deal. If you buy this smartphone in exchange for your old smartphone and you get full benefit of the exchange offer, then the price of this phone will come down to Rs 13,250 and you will have to pay only Rs 249 to buy it.

This 5G smartphone from Redmi comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, refresh rate of 90Hz and touch sampling rate of 180Hz. With respect to storage space, you will get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Along with triple rear camera setup, you will get 48MP main sensor and 2-2MP second and third sensors. It also has an 8MP front camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

Speaking of battery, a 5,000mAh battery has been given in it along with 18W fast wired charging support.