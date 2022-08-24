Asus launches six new Creator Series laptops, check details here

Asus Creator Studio laptops

Asus has launched six new Creator Series laptops for the Indian market. The new range of Asus’ Creator Series laptops include the flagship Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED and Pro 16X OLED along with ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED and 16 OLED, and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED and 16X OLED. The pricing of the new Zenbook lineup starts from Rs 1,44,990, the Studiobook lineup from Rs 1,99,990, and the Vivobook Pro lineup from Rs 67,990 onwards and will be available online and offline. Here are details of the new laptops launched by Asus today.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)

The new Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402), dual-screen creator laptop features a next-generation ScreenPad Plus secondary touchscreen, combined with the Active Aerodynamic System Ultra (AAS) auto-tilting (by 12 degrees) design that is claimed to improve cooling. The new Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is available in 12th Gen Intel Core i9, i7, and i5 processor capacity with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM (clocking 4800MHz) and 512GB/ 1 TB PCIe Gen 4.0x4 Performance SSD storage. Further, creator-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU (4GB) is cooled by Asus IceCool Plus technology. This time, there will also be variants with Intel Iris Xe graphics and Intel Evo certification, catering to a larger productivity-focused audience.

The 2.8K OLED HDR 16:10 main Dolby Vision touchscreen has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, Pantone validated color accuracy, and a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut. The MIL-STD 810H certified notebook comes with a magnesium-aluminum body for higher durability; weighing 1.7Kg and 17.9mm thin. Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo has a large 76WHrs battery with support for 180W fast charging.

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)

The Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) features AAS Ultra mechanism that tilts up the keyboard by 7-degrees when the laptop is opened. The Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) will be available in two processor variants including the flagship 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H (with 32GB RAM) and i7-12700H (16GB RAM), and the 6GB (GDDRR6) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with NVIDIA Studio drivers supplies stable graphics power. Additionally, an ultrafast 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD ensures there are no memory or storage bottlenecks.



For ultimate visual experience, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED features a 16-inch 4K 60 Hz OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen with stylus supporting display. The laptop also presents new ways to work with the updated Asus Dial, an physical rotary controller that gives instant fingertip control over parameters in leading creative apps. Asus Dial is also fully customizable via ProArt Creator Hub, so its functions can be defined for use in any other application.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is also packed with all the I/O ports needed for easy connectivity to modern devices and peripherals. The latest ultrafast Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports support fast charging, 4K external displays, and up to 40 Gbps data transfers, and there’s also an HDMI 2.1 port and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port alongside the latest 985 MB/s SD Express 7.0 card reader.

Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED (W7600)

The Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED comes with 12th Generation Intel i9-12900 processor (W7600). The graphics processing power is provided by an NVIDIA RTX A3000 GPU with 12GB GDDR6 VRAM.

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H7600)

To turn creative visions into reality, ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED comes in two variants leveraging the flagship 12th Generation of powerful Intel Core i9-12900H and i7-12700H processors and fast NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti with 8GB memory and 3060 with 6GB GPUs, respectively.

The Studiobook laptops come with a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display with up to 550 nits delivers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, PANTONE Validated along with factory-calibrated Delta-E<2 color accuracy and has VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black accreditation. It also comes with a rotary controller on a laptop known as Asus Dial. For connectivity, the laptop features two slots for PCIe 4.0x4 NVMe M.2 SSDs supporting up to 2+2 TB storage capacity. Further, the laptop also comes with two SO-DIMM slots with support for up to 64 GB 4800 MT/s DDR5 RAM memory. Additionally, on the connectivity front, there are two Thunderbolt 4 Ports, two slots of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, plus HDMI 2.1 and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7601)

The new high-performance creator laptop in the Vivobook Pro series for aspiring creators, the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is 16-inch 4K OLED display that is packed with the 12th Generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor supported by up to 32GB RAM and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It also offers a virtual Asus DialPad for precise rotary input for creative tasks. It comes with up to 1TB SSD further expandable with another M.2 SSD space. The laptop is equipped with FHD Webcam, Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos, fingerprint scan for security purposes, and efficient thermal design power delivering a 140W fast charge capability.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500/M6500)

The Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)devices are powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor supported by up to 16GB RAM and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. It has a 15.6-inch 16:9 FHD OLED display and comes with fast 1TB SSD storage. The laptop is equipped with FHD Webcam, Harman/ Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos, fingerprint scan for security purposes, and efficient thermal design power delivering a 140W fast charge capability.

Both the newly announced Vivobook Pro laptops have Thunderbolt 4 Ports, full-sized USB Type-A ports, plus HDMI 2.1 and an SD Express 7.0 card reader. There will also be AMD Ryzen series-powered variants of the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M6500) with NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics cards.