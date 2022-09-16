Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE India sale begins today, check prices here

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 8 and 2022 Apple Watch SE are going on sale in India today (September 16). Apple launched three new smartwatches along with iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2 at the Far Out event on September 7. Two of the Apple Watch models launched by the company at the fall event are now available for purchase. Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple Watch Series 8 and 2022 Apple Watch SE sale.

Apple Watch Series 8 is available at a starting price of Rs 45,900. The top of line Apple Watch Series 8 is priced at Rs 79,900. On the other hand, the new Apple Watch SE 2 or 2022 Apple Watch SE is priced at Rs 29,900.

Apple Watch Series 8 features a large, Always-On Retina display and a strong crack-resistant front crystal. With all-day 18-hour battery life, Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a series of health and safety features like the ECG app and fall detection by introducing temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming.

The new Apple Watch SE delivers the core Apple Watch experience, including Activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, and Emergency SOS, as well as the new Crash Detection feature and a completely redesigned back case that matches the three classic case finishes.

Both models are powered by watchOS 9, introducing new and more customisable watch faces like Lunar and Metropolitan, an enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, a first-of-its-kind AFib History feature, and an all-new Medications app.