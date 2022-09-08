Apple Watch Series 3 discontinued after new Apple Watch Series 8 launch, here’s why

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple has discontinued the iconic Apple Watch Series 3 after the launch of Apple Watch Series 8 and affordable Apple Watch SE 2 at the Far Out event on September 7. Along with the Apple Watch Series 8, the tech giant has also discontinued the first-gen Apple Watch SE as the new SE model comes with tons of new features including Activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, and Emergency SOS, as well as the new Crash Detection feature and a completely redesigned back case. The company has priced the new Apple Watch SE at Rs 29,900, which is almost similar to the price of the Apple Watch Series 3 and the first Apple Watch SE. Automatically, anyone paying almost Rs 30,000 would have gone for the newer smartwatch, that is why Apple has discontinued the old Apple Watch models.

Although Apple stopped selling Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6, this five year old Apple Watch model managed to survive as an affordable alternative next to the Apple Watch SE all these years. The company may also have discontinued the Apple Watch SE due to the upcoming watchOS 9. As predicted by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple Watch Series 3 may not be able to compute WatchOS 9 properly.

Apart from the Apple Watch Series 8 and second-gen Apple Watch SE, the tech giant also launched the new Apple Watch Ultra, Apple iPhone 14 series and Apple AirPods Pro 2 at the Far Out event on September 7.