Apple Watch SE 2 available at lowest ever price in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, check deal here

Apple Watch SE 2

Apple Watch SE 2 is currently available with a massive discount in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Apple recently launched the new Watch SE along with iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8. At the launch, the Apple Watch SE 2 was priced at Rs 29,900 and at the annual Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the new smartwatch is available with around Rs 5,000 discount. On the ecommerce platform, the Apple Watch SE 2 is priced at Rs 24,999 and users can further reduce the price of the watch with bank offers and discounts.

Apple Watch SE 2 buyers can avail 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,500 when paying via Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Citi Bank credit card transactions, reducing the price of the smartwatch to Rs 23,499. If you have an old tablet or smartphone at home that you wish to exchange, you can also get up to Rs 13,300 off the wearable in the Amazon sale. The Apple Watch SE 2 available at this price is a 40mm GPS model with silver aluminium case and white sport band.

The new Apple Watch SE delivers advanced features at a new low price, and is a great way for users to start their Apple Watch journey, use with Family Setup, or gift to their loved ones. Powerful upgrades include the S8 SiP advanced dual-core processor, the same processor that is in Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, making it 20 percent faster than the previous generation, along with Crash Detection and international roaming.

Apple Watch SE maintains the same case design, but features a redesigned matching back case made of a nylon composite material, making it lighter than ever. With watchOS 9, Apple Watch SE users can enjoy the benefits of the new Compass app in addition to the enhanced fitness and wellness features. Apple Watch SE is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminium cases, in midnight, starlight, and silver finishes, and is compatible with all bands.