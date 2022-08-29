Apple Watch Pro tipped to launch alongside iPhone 14 on September 7: What to expect from first ‘Pro’ Apple smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple is gearing up to launch a range of new products at the’ Far Out’ event on September 7. While the Apple iPhone 14 series will be securing a large chunk of attention, accessories enthusiasts will also have an eye on the Apple Watch Series 9 and AirPods Pro 2. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes that 2022 is going to be the year of Apple Watch as the company will likely launch three new smartwatches on September 7. Gurman previously revealed that Apple will launch a ‘Pro’ smartwatch model along with Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE and it appears that the claims by the analyst are true as a couple of latest reports have revealed the key specs of the first Pro Apple Watch model.

Apple Watch Pro: Rumoured specifications

According to Japanese publication Mac Otakara, the rumoured Apple Watch Pro will feature a larger 47mm case size. This means that the smartwatch will have a bigger display than the regular model. The Apple Watch is expected to get a completely flat display that is expected to measure 1.99 inches diagonally. The flat design may help the smartwatch to embrace high-impact during extreme sports.

Apart from this, the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro model is also expected to come with a titanium casing, longer battery life and an S8 chip. The watch is also rumoured to feature an expanded Low Power Mode.

As per previous rumours, the Apple Watch Series 8 is said to come with a body-temperature sensor that will be able to identify if the user has fever or any other body temperature abnormality.

Apple Watch Pro: Expected price

Currently the titanium Apple Watch model in the US starts at $799. Keeping the price of previous models and the larger screen in mind, it can be expected that the Apple Watch Pro will be priced between $850 to $999.