Apple Watch ‘detects’ pregnancy before clinical test, woman shares story on social media

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch has reportedly spotted a woman’s pregnancy before any clinical test. As per a post by a woman on Reddit, her Apple Watch alerts made her suspect that something is off when it indicated that her average resting heart rate had significantly increased over the last few days.

"Usually, my resting heart rate is about 57 and my heart rate has increased to 72. It's not a big jump, but it showed up on an alert that it's been higher for 15 days. I started trying to figure out why," the 34-year-old woman wrote on the platform.

"The watch knew I was pregnant before I knew it! I would have never ever tested without wearing my watch because I have not had a period to be late on one," she added.

