Apple Watch blast sends man to hospital, Apple reportedly tried to cover it up

Apple Watch Blast (Image: 9To5Mac)

An explosion in an Apple Watch reportedly sent a man to hospital. As per a report by 9To5 Mac, the battery of an Apple Watch Series 7 expanded and overheated before the explosion. As revealed to the publication, the user was wearing the smartwatch when he noticed that it was getting hotter than usual. He noticed that the Apple Watch cracked and the OS was showing a high temperature warning when the actual temperature in his house was just over 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

The user claims that he called Apple Support when he faced the issue, however he was not able to receive any solution. The tech giant just warned him to not touch the smartwatch until he heard back from Apple. Next morning the user noticed that the Apple Watch is even hotter and the heat shattered the display of the smartwatch. The user tried to click pictures of the device to send to Apple and immediately the Apple Watch started to make “crackling sounds” when he picked it up.

He claims that the Apple Watch “exploded” the moment he was throwing it out the window. The user further revealed that the smartwatch left burn marks on the user’s couch and he also paid a visit to the hospital’s emergency room due to lead poisoning concerns although Apple Watch does not actually contain as much amount of lead that can cause poisoning.

Apple was informed about the whole situation and the company recalled the watch for further testing. Apple also sent a non-disclosure document for the user to sign, however he reached out to the publication to tell his story. He even shared a small clip on YouTube.

This is one of the first cases where we have seen an Apple Watch’s battery exploding and even if there were more cases, it is clear that Apple does not want you to know about it.