Apple TV 4K 2022 with A15 Bionic chip launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,900

In a first for Apple TV, Apple TV 4K features 100 percent recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

Apple has launched the next generation Apple TV 4K along with the new iPad models in India. The new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote will be available starting at Rs 14,900 from apple.com/in/store, and at Apple Store locations. Customers can order the new Apple TV 4K, with availability starting Friday, November 4, in more than 30 countries and regions. The Siri Remote has the same beloved design and functionality as the previous generation, and adopts USB-C for charging. It is included with the new Apple TV 4K, or can be purchased separately for Rs 5,900, and is compatible with all generations of Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. For a limited time, eligible customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for free.

Apple TV 4K specifications

The new Apple TV 4K is powered by the A15 Bionic chip that delivers faster performance and more fluid gameplay. Running tvOS, the Apple TV 4K gets support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and it can be controlled via the popular Siri Remote. The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), which offers 64GB of storage; and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), which offers support for Gigabit Ethernet for fast networking and streaming, Thread mesh networking protocol to connect even more smart home accessories, and twice the storage for apps and games (128GB). 

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favourite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

