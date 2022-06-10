Apple tipped to launch 15-inch MacBook Air and new 12-inch laptop next year

Earlier this week, Apple launched the new MacBook Air with M2 chip and now the company is reportedly working on a new 15-inch MacBook Air that will likely be launched next year. As per a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the 15-inch MacBook Air could be unveiled next spring and it will have size close to the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The newly launched 2022 MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch display, which is the biggest in any MacBook Air till now. If the report by Gurman is true, then the next Apple MacBook Air will be the largest of its kind.

The report suggests that the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air will be quite similar to the 2022 model that ditched the tapered frame. Apart from this, the analyst also believes that the company is also working on a smaller 12-inch notebook as well. To recall, Apple used to sell a 12-inch Retina MacBook before it was discontinued in 2019.

It is not yet known whether the 12-inch device will be a low-end product or it will join the MacBook Pro lineup. The report suggests that the company may launch the new 15-inch MacBook Air at a planned spring event in early 2023 and the 12-inch device may arrive at the end of next year or early 2024.

The report further suggests that Apple is also working on high-end MacBook Pro models equipped with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. These devices are rumoured to be launched by the end of this year. The tech giant is also planning to roll out a new 13-inch MacBook Pro next month that will be powered by the same M2 chip as the newly launched MacBook Air.