Apple rumoured to launch new iPad Pro models with M2 chip today

Apple will reportedly launch new iPad Pro models with M2 chip today (October 18). As per the latest tweet by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will likely launch the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models and the announcement will likely occur in the form of a press release. Rumours around the new iPad Pro models with M2 chip, codenamed J617 and J620, have been in circulation for quite a while now. If the reports are to be believed, the new models will be the first update to high-end iPad models since April last year.

Reports suggest that apart from the new M2 Apple silicon chip, the new iPads are also expected to come with faster performance and new charging capabilities. Gurman suggests that the models may also get some kind of MagSafe charging capabilities. As of now, the iPad Pro devices are unlikely to feature reverse-wireless charging capability. For those who are unaware, the feature allows users to charge their other devices through the back panel of the iPad.

In terms of design, the new Apple iPad models will look exactly similar to the current iPad Pro models with no significant changes. Reports suggest that the smaller 11-inch Apple iPad Pro model will sport a mini-LED display that was only available on the 12.9-inch model till now.

Along with the new iPad Pro models, Apple is also rumoured to launch a new 10th-generation entry-level iPad as well. The tablet will likely have a larger 10.5-inch display, USB-C port, flat edges, 5G support for cellular models, A14 Bionic chip, Touch ID power button and a landscape FaceTime camera. Gurman has not yet revealed much details about the iPad model.

Apple fans are also waiting for iPadOS 16 which is expected to arrive later this month. Unlike previous years, Apple did not release the OS updates for iPads and iPhones simultaneously this year.